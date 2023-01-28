In response to Gene Hicks' letter, let me express my appreciation for the Post Register commentary page. Jerry Jayne's "Stealing public school money" is a very convincing foil to the GOP opinion and distortion of public education. The demands of Ms. Harrison and the far-right extremists smack of apartheid i.e., the separation of people to the advantage of the few over the many. It harkens back to that other myth of separate but equal.
Jerry Jayne points out that the Idaho Constitution admonishes the establishment and maintenance of "a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools to be attended by all children unless educated by other means" i.e., private schools, parochial schools or homeschooling.
Ms. Harrison's rants against parents, teachers, unions, the Legislature and Gov. Little are pure propaganda demanding support for a voucher system that benefits the more affluent over the rest of us. I would like her to be more specific about courses reflecting her vague description of "psychologist-degree, college-type courses on high-level, behavioral assessment programs" being taught by teachers in public school settings of K-12 in Idaho.
So you see, Mr. Hicks, there is much to be gleaned after all from the commentary page. You're welcome.
