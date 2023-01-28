In response to Gene Hicks' letter, let me express my appreciation for the Post Register commentary page. Jerry Jayne's "Stealing public school money" is a very convincing foil to the GOP opinion and distortion of public education. The demands of Ms. Harrison and the far-right extremists smack of apartheid i.e., the separation of people to the advantage of the few over the many. It harkens back to that other myth of separate but equal.

Jerry Jayne points out that the Idaho Constitution admonishes the establishment and maintenance of "a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools to be attended by all children unless educated by other means" i.e., private schools, parochial schools or homeschooling.

