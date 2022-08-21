Threats, arms and cowards Here we go again with a call to arms from the dim-witted, constitutionally bankrupt, pretentious defenders of liberty. Dressed in their full combat camo pajamas these loony scions of propaganda and conspiracy theories are preparing to march into our halls of justice to restore the glory of a past America. It’s purely comical that these impotent threats are taken seriously. That these fatuous imposters can evoke such fear in our media demands a more objective perspective. Are these the same brave, flag-waving jingoists who proudly defended their pledge to hang Mike Pence and overturn the election regardless of the consequences only to have a collective loss of courage in the courtroom? Are these gullible dunces prepared to slink once again behind their costumed face masks in a show of fearless gallantry only to claim they’d been conned by their unflinching leader?
The media is the greatest weapon of right-wing propaganda. Trump, despite his absence of decorum, lack of constitutional literacy, sociopathic inclinations and vindictive personality, has learned over the past 60-plus years how to utilize his celebrity and false narrative to expose the lack of common sense, logic and practicality of millions of his shameless devotees.