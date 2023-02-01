Some politicians want to cut or eliminate Social Security, threatening to not raise the debt limit to stop all government spending, plunging the entire world into a depression. They mislead the public about how Social Security works and its solvency.
Nearly every American participates in Social Security. It’s not going bankrupt. Until recently (2021) Social Security collected more money than it cost. It’s funded entirely through dedicated taxes (your payroll taxes), taxes paid on benefits by beneficiaries, and interest from federal bonds purchased from surplus collected over the years — the “trust fund.” Social Security is prohibited by law from borrowing money to pay benefits. There’s about $3 trillion in bonds in the trust fund — Congress borrowed and spent that money on other things over the years.
House Republicans are eyeing cutting benefits now rather than redeeming the $3 trillion reserves in the trust fund bonds. So, payments would be reduced now rather than in 2035 when the trust fund will be depleted. If left alone, Social Security can still pay roughly 80% from payroll taxes income after 2035. That amount could slip to 75% towards the end of the 75-year projection per the 2022 report.
Rather than cut benefits now, or in 2035 or ever, we should simply fix the program e.g., by lifting the $160,000 cap on earnings subject to payroll taxes, which equals requiring the millionaires and billionaires to pay at the same rate as the rest of us — 81% of voters support this option.
