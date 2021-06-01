I am old. A little boy said to me, “Maggie, you are really, really, really old.”
I remember when over half the property between West 13th Street and West 14th Street were vacant lots with a delightful creek running through it. I remember the pioneer Keefer twins telling us that the Native Americans camped along that creek when he was a boy, and if we were lucky, we might find some arrowheads. I also remember learning about the American government in grade school and junior high. I had an amazing eighth-grade teacher, Mr. Parker. He taught us how gerrymandering worked. He taught us about the arguments for each part of the Constitution, and he taught us to debate issues. I wish those teachers were still around so they could read this and see that it really did sink in.
Enough of the trip down memory lane and to what I want to say to Barbara Ehardt. This is about the three co-equal branches of the government. You will find all the arguments for and against in Federalist Papers number 51. James Madison argued that three equal co-equal branches of government would be security against a gradual concentration of power in one branch. He also said that if men were angels these measures would not be necessary. Men are not angels. He also said such devices were necessary to control abuses of government.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls