Recently I took my son to the Aquatic Center for swim lessons and was reminded how badly our community needs a larger, updated swimming facility. On that day, the Voltage Swim Team, the city's swim teams and a high school track team were all using the pool. During the senior and junior high school swimming seasons, the pool is even more crowded. We currently share our pool with eight high school teams between Rexburg and Shelley, not including the middle school teams. These schools practice at unfathomable hours and are given only a few lanes to practice even though their teams sometimes exceed 30 kids. These are the concessions they must make to help the Aquatic Center make swimming available to everyone. And it feels like everyone wants to swim.
Kayakers, scuba divers, triathletes, people doing physical therapy and of course swimmers use the pool. Because we have cold weather from November to March, the Aquatic Center is one of the only places we can all go to exercise. It makes sense to invest in a facility that is so heavily used by our citizens to compete and stay healthy through every phase of life.
I understand pools are expensive to build, but I believe we have enough business, private donors and interested voters that we could get something done together.
What do you say, Idaho Falls? Isn't it time for a new pool?
