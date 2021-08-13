I think I’ve had enough lectures on liberty from an authoritarian who gleefully attended an insurrection against the United States as a fan of the worst, most corrupt president in our history. We can understand why such a person would suck up to a garbage human being like Trump, but his opinion columns certainly don’t have freedom and equality for the average citizen in mind.
I guess when unscrupulous people use front organizations like the Idaho Freedom Foundation to maintain their wealth and power, then creating fake wedge issues is the best way to get gullible people to vote against their best interests. See my recent column on conspiracy thinking for more examples.
But why the Post Register sees fit to continue publishing anti-American propaganda from a far-right extremist is beyond me.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls