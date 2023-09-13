Back to more familiar territory, I recall the summer of 1959 when I was employed at Lake McDonald Hotel as a night desk clerk in a last-minute cancelation. I had received an offer of summer employment as the term ended at a small midwestern college. This was the summer of the earthquake at Hebgen Lake, Montana. A memorable summer. As an older employee and an avid hiker, I had picked up with several younger college-age students from midwestern schools. Most had grown up on farms or in smaller towns.
In off hours, we hiked several of the most challenging trails within the park — on one occasion, the 22 miles from near Logan Pass on the Going-to-the-Sun highway, through the Gunsight Pass region to Lake McDonald, 22 miles in a little less than eight hours, throwing in time for snack breaks and mountain goat spotting. This is near Triple Divide Peak where meltwaters leave the northern Rockies and spread out in three directions, to the West Coast via the Columbia River, eastward into the Missouri drainage, picking up the Mississippi from the Lake Itasca region of northern Minnesota and on to the Gulf of Mexico, a third branch feeding into Canada via the South branch of the Saskatchewan and on to eventually emptying into Hudson Bay and the north Atlantic. Quite a pattern. The Missouri-Missisippi system, in turn, taking in waters from the Ohio River and the Appalachians near Cairo, Illinois. Some three-quarters of the continent. One of the most amazing river systems of the world.
Geography and maps have always been of interest to me. Along with this physical geography is an associated pattern of human history, which is part of our nation's rich heritage. You don't learn this in college but by having gone out and absorbing yourself in it and getting lost in its splendid immensity.
May the Force be with you in your travels.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
