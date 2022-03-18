Recent articles say Putin started to worry about his strategy after Trump praised it as smart, and Trump fears that Putin will be too distracted by Ukraine to help him with his 2024 presidential campaign. This satire allows us to laugh at Trump’s morally bankrupt politics.
We admire the grace, courage and inspiring dignity of President Zelenskyy standing up to Putin’s invasion — trying desperately to uphold the principles of democracy, to fight Putin’s tyranny.
He stood up to Trump’s corrupt withholding of $400 million in military defense aid. Trump and Putin are peas in a pod. Trump admired Putin as “pretty smart” to take over a “country for $2 worth of sanctions — really a … vast location, a great piece of land …walking right in” as a “peacemaker” — a “genius” and “savvy” strategy. Trump and Fox News are trying to temper supporting Putin. Tucker Carlson wants you to forget he said: “It’s not un-American” to support Putin; Democrats will find you guilty of treason if you don’t hate Putin; the whole thing’s just a “border dispute”; “Ukraine is not a democracy," and “Ukraine is a puppet of the West.”
Trump et al. cover up how they dissed Ukraine and supported Putin, refused to investigate withholding aid to Ukraine, and now pretend they were always on the other side of this; blame the evil left and a rigged election, etc. But Bolton and others have exposed that in a second term Trump would have withdrawn from NATO and worked against Ukraine.