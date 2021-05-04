I stated in the beginning when Trump rode his escalator to announce his run for president that if he won he would be a nightmare for our country, and I stick by that statement. Trump and the Republicans are still pushing the big lie that Trump won the election.
Now the unhinged Republicans in Arizona have hired a cybersecurity firm with zero election audit experience to audit, for the third time, the outcome of the 2020 election. Unhinged Trump is now calling on the governor of Arizona to bring in the national guard to monitor the audit. This is nothing more than a political stunt and will go nowhere, and the Republicans know it.
What a bunch of losers.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls