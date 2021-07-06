Summer is officially here, which for me means softball games and spending more time outdoors. For America’s farmers, summer means one thing: only a few months left until the harvest season. While the rest of the country is sunning themselves by a pool or lake, farmers are preparing for some of their busiest months. And, this year, they are more worried than ever.
The nation’s immigration system, including the H-2A visa system that allows the agriculture industry to legally bring workers into the country, is broken. The visa system is too slow, and it does not reflect the intense need that farmers and ranchers have for workers. To keep food on tables, we need the support of immigrant farm workers, and we need the federal government to fix the system that provides us with a willing workforce.
The U.S. Senate must approve the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. This legislation would modernize the H-2A program and would allow farm and ranch employees who have been working in the industry to apply and hopefully earn citizenship. Their help is needed year-round, and we need them to stay on farms across Idaho.
The agriculture sector depends on these workers. Right now, more than half of all U.S. agriculture workers are undocumented. Immigrants make up a quarter of all crop production workers in Idaho. Our farmers need this bill. We need this bill if we want a stable food supply. Tell Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch — Idahoans support the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
Brook Allen
Meridian