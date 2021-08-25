Regarding the County Line hydroelectric project, I live on the stretch of the Snake River that will be affected if this project comes to fruition.
I have several concerns including that the studies submitted by the applicants; they seem flawed and don’t follow studies from Fish and Game on what is required to maintain fish and waterfowl.
My family and I observe and enjoy the fish, waterfowl and other critters in the river and along the banks. We have eagles and owls that roost/nest in our trees. If the river is drained, the wildlife along the river will disappear and not return. We moved here for the main purpose of living on this beautiful river.
I see only negative effects in lowering the flow of the river. The banks will smell, recreation vehicles will be riding in the river bottoms (disturbing our peace) and the vegetation will die, rendering the river as a dead, non-desirable place for anything or anyone to live.
There is also a concern about icing and potential flooding. Many of the neighborhoods living along this stretch of the river are opposed to this project. We feel that we have not been kept informed nor have had the opportunity to voice our concerns. If you would like to help, please take action by going to uppersnakeadvocates.com and signing the petition and make comments to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Instructions are on the website.
Lana Egan
Idaho Falls