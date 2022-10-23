Please vote no on the November ballot asking approval for a tax reduction. Those who claim that Idaho has the highest taxes of the 11 Western states are wrong. Idaho’s income tax rate tops out at 7.4%. In 2018, the Legislature reduced the top rate from 7.4% to 6.925%. The analysis performed by the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy for 2015 was based on the effect of state tax changes resulting from the federal tax cut of 2017 enacted through Sept. 10, 2018. Idaho taxes for 2015 consisted of 29.8% from income taxes, 28.1% from property taxes and 25.8% from sales taxes.
Regression occurs when income inequality that existed before the levying of state taxes has been made worse by those taxes. The Tax Burden Study rated Idaho the lowest among the 11 Western States. In 2021, the Legislature reduced the top rate from 6.925% to 6.5%. One hundred ten million dollars were used from the Tax Relief Fund, which collects income from online purchases, and $59 million from the general fund. (Normally pays for public schools, etc.) In 2022, the Legislature wanted to reduce the top rate from 6.5% to 5.5%.
Why the 25% total reduction in income taxes (7.4%–5.5%) with no benefits for the other two categories? The Legislature reneged on sharing a portion of the online sales revenue with cities and counties. Is this the future? How much money will be transferred from Idaho’s poorest to pay taxes for the wealthiest?
