Letter to the populace:
If you like multiple gun killings, vote R.
If you like everyone being able to own an assault rifle, vote R.
If you like losing your right to make your own health choices, vote R.
If you like the government telling you who you can love, vote R.
If you like losing voting rights, vote R.
If you like legislators choosing who won an election, vote R.
If you like ignoring the fact that our country was built by immigrants, vote R.
If you like to scoff at science and risk your health, vote R.
If you like congresspeople who vote against social and energy programs, vote R.
If you like congresspeople who support lower taxes for corporations and millionaires, vote R.
If you like congresspeople who put their party ahead of their constituents, vote R.
Et cetera, et cetera.
If you don’t like the above, vote D.
Jane Roberts
Idaho Falls
