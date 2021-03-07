Safety and quality of education — as a parent, these are the things that I look for when considering schools for my children.
I have been frustrated, surprised and angered by the decisions the District 91 School Board has made in the midst of COVID-19.
While the quality of education is important to them, the safety of our children has not been. Last summer, a group of teachers, parents and other leaders in education put together a plan to open schools safely. However, at the last minute, when the school board voted on how to reopen schools, they suddenly threw out the plans that had been in the works for months and voted to reopen “as usual,” saying it was more important to get things “back to normal” than it was to protect the children and families of District 91. This forced us to go with a national online schooling program instead, which has not been easy for a working mom of two.
Only two people on the board stood against this vote, voting their conscience out of concern for the safety of our children, families and educators. Elizabeth Cogliati was one of those two. She has been a voice of reason and common sense in the midst of COVID-19. She is not afraid to speak the truth based on science and facts.
On March 9, please vote in support of keeping Elizabeth Cogliati on the District 91 School Board, a voice of common sense and safety for our community.
Regina Herman
Idaho Falls