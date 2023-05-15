On Tuesday, May 16, the Blackfoot Rural Library District will hold an election for a position on the board of trustees. The election this year is unique, as the position up for vote is being challenged. It is the first time the person running for the board has been challenged in decades. Although this particular election might not grab headlines, it is important to vote regarding the future of the library and for all who wish to have sensible policies that govern its operation. As volunteers, the board has been dedicated to responding to the needs of all patrons. The Blackfoot Library has a reputation for excellent service, a wide variety of materials for all reading levels and policies that promote a respectful sharing of ideas of all community members.
The board is responsible for hiring a director who is aware of and responsive to the entire community and the collection needs to be reflective of the whole. Libraries should support intellectual freedom for all members.
In Idaho, all city libraries, school-community libraries and rural library districts are governed by a board of trustees. This requirement is mandated in Idaho Code, Title 33, Chapters 26 and 27. The board has three main responsibilities: to establish policies for the administration and operation of the library, to employ and evaluate the library director, and to establish an annual budget and oversee the financial management of the library. Members of these boards are composed of community residents, ensuring local oversight over local tax dollars.
In Blackfoot, the rural library district contracts for library services for its patrons from the city of Blackfoot. The city board and the district board sit as one board, governed by bylaws and contracts for services. This cooperation benefits patrons of both the city and district as combining resources results in a more robust library.
For more information about where to vote and eligibility, please call the Bingham County election office. Voting is the most effective and symbolic measure of support for those who are public servants. Please vote on Tuesday.
Signed by the following members of The Bingham Group:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.