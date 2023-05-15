On Tuesday, May 16, the Blackfoot Rural Library District will hold an election for a position on the board of trustees. The election this year is unique, as the position up for vote is being challenged. It is the first time the person running for the board has been challenged in decades. Although this particular election might not grab headlines, it is important to vote regarding the future of the library and for all who wish to have sensible policies that govern its operation. As volunteers, the board has been dedicated to responding to the needs of all patrons. The Blackfoot Library has a reputation for excellent service, a wide variety of materials for all reading levels and policies that promote a respectful sharing of ideas of all community members.

The board is responsible for hiring a director who is aware of and responsive to the entire community and the collection needs to be reflective of the whole. Libraries should support intellectual freedom for all members.

