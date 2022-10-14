Those in School District 91 will soon be voting for the proposed bond. We need to vote yes.

I read the negative signs and comments about this bond. Not fond of the locations of the schools (location availability is limited within the district) and not being able to afford the cost. Due to the growth we have seen in our area, we don't have the accommodations needed. Have you counted how many houses and apartment complexes have been built just lately within the district? Where do you think all the students are going to go? You must think about future needs. People will always pay for someone else’s kid. Who paid for yours?

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.