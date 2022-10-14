Those in School District 91 will soon be voting for the proposed bond. We need to vote yes.
I read the negative signs and comments about this bond. Not fond of the locations of the schools (location availability is limited within the district) and not being able to afford the cost. Due to the growth we have seen in our area, we don't have the accommodations needed. Have you counted how many houses and apartment complexes have been built just lately within the district? Where do you think all the students are going to go? You must think about future needs. People will always pay for someone else’s kid. Who paid for yours?
If we would’ve passed the other bond several years ago, it would’ve been better. However, people turned that down as well. In general, there is never going to be “the right time." My last child will not be around to see a new high school. However, I am voting yes. This bond is going to address the needs of multiple facilities. A new high school, renovations to Skyline High School, and give two new elementary schools on the north and south sides, which are hugely needed. We are busting at the seams, and I am tired of people not addressing these issues. You complain but give no solutions. This is the solution that will serve many, and we must invest in our children and the community.
