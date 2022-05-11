In 2005, Ammon residents overwhelmingly voted to pass a special revenue bond to create the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Authority. Nearly 3 out of 4 people in Ammon voted to partner with the city of Shelley, and Bingham and Bonneville counties, because these neighbors shared a common problem. Working together allowed for an economical way to solve the issue of limited sewer capacity. The original intent was for the Authority to one day become a district through a vote of the people. That day is now.
When I moved to Ammon, I inherited the 2005 vote of the people to establish EIRWWA and consequently the formation of a sewer district. On May 17, I will vote yes to form the new sewer district. I will vote yes because I favor equitable distribution of funding for future upgrades districtwide. I will vote yes because I favor elected, not appointed, representation in decision-making in the spending of public money. This ensures accountability. I will vote yes because I favor efficiency in running plant operations. And I will vote yes because doing so ensures that we are planning for the future and finding the best possible solutions for the people who live in the EIRWWA boundaries.
A district gives those of us living in Ammon, Shelley, Bingham and Bonneville counties what we don’t have now — a direct voice in the process.