To everyone who is concerned about the cost of the District 91 school bond, have you thought about the cost of not passing the bond? The cost to fix our disastrous high school situation is now $73 million more than it was five years ago when we should have passed the bond.

You can wait another five years when we will be so overcrowded in elementary schools and high schools that we will be cramming 40 plus kids into elementary school classrooms and our high school students will continue to attend schools with sewage backing up in bathrooms, gym floors caving in, ceilings leaking, cafeterias so small that the kids eat outside and in the hallways — hallways so crowded that they are definitely a fire hazard — kids having class in hallways and inadequate facilities for 21st century learning and then pay an extra $150 million to finally fix all these problems.

