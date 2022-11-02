I have had the unique opportunity to teach at both Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School over the past 17 years, and I have seen our student population grow and change. I have seen the needs of the students, teachers and schools change drastically. We have gone from straight-rowed, lecture-centered teaching to student-engaged, small-group problem-solving learning. We have evolved from teachers using overhead projectors to smart boards, and students from pencil and paper to Chromebooks, but our school facilities have not changed and they are not adequate educational facilities for our students.
I understand the arguments about inflation and tax increases, but there will never be a good time to raise property taxes to pay for schools. The truth of the matter is that the Idaho Legislature has tied the hands of the school districts and the public by forcing school districts to go to bond to build adequate facilities. It is the only legal way for new school facilities to be funded. Do not punish our students because you disagree on how they are funded. Now is the time to stand up for our students, to stand up for public education, to stand up for our future. Show our students that they matter — show our students that we care about their education, their safety, their future — our future.
Julie Nawrocki, secondary math teacher, Skyline High School
