When are people going to get over this left, right, liberal, conservative BS? The true problem here is the voters who keep electing and reelecting the same people to run the government they — voters — complain about.
We do not — and haven’t for some time — have Eisenhower Republicans nor do we have {span} Franklin Delano Roosevelt {/span}or John F. Kennedy Democrats. What voters are electing are little more than money-sponsored puppets.
It’s we the people. Not, me and my party only.
Keith Nielson
Idaho Falls