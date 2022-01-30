Sorry, an error occurred.
The trouble with our political system belongs to the voters who keep electing and reelecting the same people to run (ruin?) the government they blame.
“The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than the democratic state itself." — Franklin Delano Roosevelt
Keith Nielson
Idaho Falls