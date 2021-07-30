If you had any doubts about the goals and/or objectives of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, one need only look at the antics, backstabbing, dishonesty, self-servingness and actions of our extremely sneaky, inept lieutenant governor and the absurdities of Ms. Giddings, a northern Idaho representative. It is amazing they both haven’t been recalled.
For those of us who like Idaho the way it was and should be, it’s time to assure there are true Idahoans on the ballot for the next election, not Freedom Foundation members, not socialists and definitely not blue state transplants in any positions, down to and including the proverbial dog catcher.
As for the city of Idaho Falls, there again, we also need complete new city leaders. Who knows, they may be able to finally get a police facility built and put in citywide metering for better use, less waste of our precious water.
Wake up Idahoans.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls