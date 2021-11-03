Councilor statements made at candidate forums indicate that the council is willing to consider a different site for the replacement water tower (not in South Capital Park) if a feasible one could be obtained and implemented at a reasonable cost in a reasonable period of time. This implies that this is the time when the widest range of good ideas should be enabled to come forward to the council.
Several site suggestions have already been made recently by the public, indicating that more may come in the near future. There are many people in the community who know this city well, who are looking to identify possible alternative sites that warrant official consideration and scrutiny. They are fulfilling their citizens’ responsibilities to the best of their ability, as informed and engaged members of the community. Their ideas should be welcomed and encouraged, as that will lead to more and better ones for the benefit of all. The time for a decision appeared to have come far too soon to gather all the best ideas out there.
The mayor concurred at the City Club Mayoral debate that public engagement by the council has been suboptimal, as people get their information from multiple sources. The public engagement on siting the water tower is a prime example of this. It is, therefore, necessary for the council to open up the issue of water tower site selection by holding public meetings with adequate notice given through multiple information sources.