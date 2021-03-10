Idaho Falls is a growing community. There will be a future need for urban residential housing. The area south of the library across from the park on South Capital is already residential within walking distance of downtown, the museums, amenities and so forth, making it an ideal place for future housing development. What a lovely place to live, across from the park with a beautiful view to the west.
It would be a travesty to put the water tower in that park, an action that would automatically rezone the hard-fought-for River Walk back into an industrial zone. The water tower would kill any future enhancements of that section of town for the next hundred years.
The question is, “What do we value?”
Marilyn Hoff Hansen
Idaho Falls