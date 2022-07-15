An official of the Bonneville County Republicans recently invited us to come and see who the Republican Party is. The fact of the matter is that we already know who the Republican Party is.
The Republican Party is a party that claims to be conservative but is, in fact, regressive. They want to move us back to the 1900s or 1800s.
They are the party that fought Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare tooth and nail. They are the party that claims to be "pro-life" are actually "pro-birth." They love the fetus but not the child. They are the party that taxes the poor and middle class and gives tax breaks to billionaires.
They are the party that loves the gun more than the hundreds of innocent children killed with the gun. They are the party that knows what is best for a woman and her health — they know better than the woman, her family and her doctor. They are the party that hates "illegal" immigrants but loves the food planted, grown and harvested by those same "illegal" immigrants. They are the party enslaved by Donald Trump, a wannabe dictator. They are the party that calls an insurrection, an attempted coup, "legitimate political discourse."
Again, we know who you are. Do you really understand who you are? If you vote Republican and think this does not describe you, remember, you are who you vote for.