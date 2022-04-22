So, Idaho is joining a lawsuit to prevent federal officials from ending a public health rule that U.S. officials turn asylum seekers away at the border. But don’t conservatives hate federal rules that regulate health issues? But this serves the interests of those who want to blame all our problems on immigrants.
At the same time, agriculture organizations in Idaho are pleading with federal officials and legislators for ways to allow more migrant workers into the US. In a statement by the American Business Immigration Coalition "half of every meal that we consume is brought to us by the hands of an individual that doesn’t have legal status in this country.”
They want more immigrants to work in several areas of “labor shortage.” For years previous to the Trump enacted Title 42 restrictions, migrant farmworkers were brought into this country with a wink and nod at the border. Agriculture pays low wages compared to some other industries, and it’s hard work. Gringos aren’t keen on hard labor and low wages. So, as noted above, we’re all reliant to a large degree on migrant labor for our food. These workers deserve legal recognition and a pathway to citizenship. Otherwise, go apply for a job on a farm.
And conservatives need to get their policy straight: Immigrants aren’t taking your jobs. We need them, and they deserve better pay and social recognition for their contributions. Orderly border policy is through asylum and work visas. Not artificially created scapegoating.