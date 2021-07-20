Your property taxes for school bonds and levies should be going down.
When a district builds a high school or a football stadium they tell voters the cost and length of the associated bond. The district then tells the county how much to tax property owners to make that bond payment, and a levy rate is set to bring in enough money.
However, as taxable values go up, some districts are slow to lower their levy rate. What this means is that instead of collecting just what they need, some districts over-collect or overtax their property owners.
This creates a tax surplus, and bonds are sometimes paid off early. While paying bonds off early may sound desirable on first blush, there are often penalties for doing so-called “yield maintenance” fees — sort of like pre-payment penalties on a consumer loan. But more importantly, it means a district took more in taxes than it needed to meet its bond obligations. In other words, residents were overtaxed and taxed differently than when the bond was presented to voters.
Also, since bonds normally have a fixed yearly payment, when an area has new houses and buildings you have more people paying taxes on that fixed payment. What this means is that your total property tax should be going down. If your school taxes for bonds and levies are not decreasing, contact your school board members now and demand they stop over-collecting your taxes. We need tax relief, and we need it now.
Andi Elliott
Hamer