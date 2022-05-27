My little great-granddaughter came home from school in Georgia and told her father, “Daddy, I don’t want to go to school anymore.” She loves school, but now she is afraid to go to school. We might be outraged over the massacre today, but tomorrow it will be soon forgotten and will happen again. We will gather a truckload of thoughts and prayers, but we won‘t do anything to stop it from recurring. It is a good thing thoughts and prayers are cheap and easy so you will have plenty for the next time. It is about time we admit we are a sick nation and try to fix it.
Since fear is used to subvert intelligence, I will tell you something. The Constitution says we cannot make a law today and punish people for violating it yesterday. It is called ex post facto. So get this: If you bought an assault weapon legally yesterday, the government cannot and will not take it away from you. You have been drinking that nonsense for years, and it has never happened. For a long time now, I have been hearing, “My rights, my rights, my rights.”
What about 19 children and two teachers’ rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness"? How does a child pursue happiness if he or she has to have lockdown drills to remind them that school is a scary place? First, we have to admit we have a sick country and try to fix it.