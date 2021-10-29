We all look back on certain parts of life and think, “Wow, I wish I knew that before starting this journey.” There are literally hundreds of books written based on that premise. Over the past several years, I have learned several things I wish I knew before becoming elected to office in city government. I’d like to share a few that might be helpful for anyone to understand.
— Land use decisions — City council members, mayors, planning and zoning members, and county commissioners sometimes make land use decisions on submitted applications for things such as rezoning, variance, platting or development request. On most any other matter, you can pick up the phone or email to express your opinions to these decision-makers. But with land use decisions, they must act as “judges,” meaning that, by law, they can only consider what evidence is presented at a properly noticed public hearing. No private conversations. Knowing this fact can save a lot of hassle and confusion. When you want to share your opinion about a land use decision, you can do it at the public hearing, or you can share written comment with the city or county planner.
— Proprietary funds — Local government budgeting is weird. Some things like police, fire protection and parks are paid for primarily with taxes. Others, like water, sewer and trash are paid for with user fees and are called “proprietary” budgets. By law, sewer fees can only pay for sewer costs, and water fees can only pay for water costs. The city cannot pay, for instance, for streets with water fees. Or for trash collection with the sewer fees. The city also cannot pay for proprietary expenses with taxes.
— Taxes — Speaking of taxes, they are also sometimes difficult to understand. Cities, counties and other districts can only increase their general, tax-supported budget by a certain percentage each year. However, because overall property valuations have increased over the last several years (largely due to growth), a taxing district may increase its budget, yet its tax levy may still decrease. Many city, county and other district tax levies have decreased over the past several years.
— Amenities — Many of us wish we had certain amenities in our community. A bigger, better library or a nice, new pool or recreation center. Or even a new school. Without substantial donations, these facilities often cannot be built without new taxes, which may require a bond. Bonding authority is much more difficult to come by in Idaho because you need a super-majority (66 2/3%) of voters to approve. Most other states have more relaxed, simple majority requirements (50% plus 1), which make it easier for those areas to get bonds passed.
— People — Perhaps most importantly, I’ve learned that most local public officials and public employees are really good people who care about their community and try to act to make their community better. Most of them understand that they are ultimately accountable to the people. They are also human and make mistakes like the best of us. It’s the responsibility of elected officials to oversee the operations of cities, counties, school districts and other taxing districts to make sure they are run as efficiently and effectively as possible.
There are many more things I have learned that I wished I knew before running for office. I hope that this basic understanding of a few issues is helpful to any Idahoan who may wonder about these matters in their city or county.