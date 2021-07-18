The Idaho Legislature is considering going back into session to decide if they need to mandate a decision to health care providers concerning covid vaccines. Their legal bill for May is $110,000 defending their own bill restricting voter rights.
Some of the Legislature have pushed for the power to put laws in place restricting a business’s right to require face masks during a pandemic, to dictate what our governor can and can’t do, have done their best to hamstring our educational system with accusations, restrictions, and financial cuts, refused to accept money from the U.S. government that would have aided public assistance programs, all with our tax dollars.
To me, it looks like a huge power grab based on the argument of promoting less government interference. Is there some irony here, or am I missing something? During this session, will they also have a discussion about the justification of county burn bans, since it will interfere with the freedom to build fires wherever and whenever?
What will our money be spent on next? No shirt, no shoes, no service?
Elaine Johnson
Driggs