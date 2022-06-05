Some Republicans are very concerned about the rights of a fetus, but they don’t seem concerned about what happens to the baby after birth.
Maybe some of the babies will remain in their birth home and will be accepted and loved in spite of any challenges they bring. Others may drop their family into poverty when the mother is no longer able to work. Some will cause the break-up of their birth home, whether because of the death of the mother during birth or the separation of the parents due to financial stress.
When the birth of the new baby causes the family to turn to the welfare system, what plans do the Republicans have to help them?
Of course, opponents of abortion say the child can be put up for adoption, but is that a realistic alternative? Many will be born to women in low to poverty level income groups who often lack good prenatal care. Some may be physically and mentally healthy, more may have challenges ranging from developmental delays to physical birth defects to addictions or fetal alcohol syndrome.
Will such children be adopted? Or will they spend their life in a foster care system that is already overloaded?
Who knows for certain when a soul enters a fetus? I believe an all-knowing, all-powerful God can send a soul to any fetus he chooses and will not be thwarted if a pregnancy is ended.