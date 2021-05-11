Fighting discrimination with another kind of discrimination is disingenuous. Which is the rough context of what Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said in response to President Biden Thursday evening.
Sen. Scott, who is Black, alluded to his own experience with another kind of discrimination in earlier years. His testimony was short but eloquent. Regarding the current attempt by the left to use discrimination to define this country and as a political weapon, it is important to have a background perspective of how this tactic developed and has grown in this country.
Critical race theory is an outgrowth of the aspirations of Marxist scholars in the West who took their inspiration from the early teachings of Karl Marx and his economic dialectic of workers revolution. What led to so much suffering in the former Soviet Union and in other countries, such as Cuba, China and Cambodia, that got mixed up in it, would not work in the West.
This led to the adaptation of this theory to the social and racial unrest of the 1960s and its current infusion into the nation’s political life. Divide and conquer is their tactic. The left are experts in the manipulation of words and sentence formulation. Many Americans are still not aware of how this is used to control thinking. To quote Christopher F. Rufo, a graduate of Georgetown University and a former Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute for the study of Statesmanship and Political Philosophy, “Critical race theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s, built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism.”
It has found friendly ground in many of our universities and even down into secondary and K-12 schools. That is why many parents are becoming incensed at this intrusion into the educational and developmental lives of their children.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby