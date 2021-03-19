Where’s Waldo? But seriously folks, where are Delmore, Beach, Pettingill and Jim Jones? For years, and last year on steroids, they have been all-knowing about all things presidential. Now nothing. They regaled us of lies, deceit, vile policy, evil people. And conspiracy, the conspiracy.
Delmore said the former president told 30,000 lies. I queried who was an official counter but now realize the current guy is on track to best that. Sixty days and not a word.
Surely they have much to say about promises to opening schools, the energy debacle and the border fiasco. Many of us look forward to the wise commentary of which they are so capable. So, belly up to the keyboards, boys. Teach us more about character. Gotta go fuel up now — gas is up .89 cents, meaning that the average family will spend half of their stimulus check on fuel costs this year.
Bart Webster
Rexburg