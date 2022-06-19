What happened to COVID? Outlets like the AP and the Idaho Capital Sun with ace reporter Aubrey Dutton were reporting COVID numbers almost daily during Trump's administration. Odd in the case of the Idaho Capital Sun just two COVID stories since April with the last one coming on the very day that AP came out finally with a COVID story. Almost like they both got the green light that they could do a story on it again.
What makes this even more glaring is where COVID numbers are today versus the same time last year when the Biden administration was so gallantly fighting to save us from Trump's mishandling of COVID. A year ago lots of stories about COVID, vaccines, the non-vaxxers that were putting lives in jeopardy — remember that? Even Jim Jones loved to write about it, but not now which is curious.
So, how come they are silent now? The seven-day COVID numbers last year for week ending June 15 were 13,621 cases. The same week this year? COVID cases are at 105,016. Where is Aubrey Dutton’s reporting on this? Where are all the stories casting blame on the president for his mishandling of COVID? People are still getting sick and they are still dying, but little to no reporting.
Side note: I was sorry to hear that dear Anthony Fauci came down with COVID after being triple vaxxed and I assume still double masking 24/7. Crazy. I wonder how COVID could get through his multi-layered defenses?