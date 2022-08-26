Shelton’s latest attempt at being the number one Biden cheerleader sadly has left him off the varsity cheer squad, but keep trying, champ. His numbers are so fanciful one wonders where he got them. Could it be from Sata ... I mean the Biden administration?
Mr. Beach claims that the bill will raise $400 billion in tax revenue. Survey says? Wrong. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation (as nonpartisan as you can get) that analyzed this whopper, they expect this tax will result in $222 billion over the next 10 years. Shelton is only off by $178 billion, but who cares, what’s a $100 billion here and a $100 billion there?
The Biden administration is just adding a tremendous amount of complexity with this new book tax. Look it up, this is going to be a field day for accountants and lawyers and will not cost corporations a dime; they will pass it onto the consumer. Can you say inflation, baby?
By the way, Biden said, “Nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised, period, bingo.”
Once again according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, this new bill that Shelton loves so much will increase taxes on folks earning less than $200,000 by $16.7 billion. Another president was raked over the coals for a “no new tax” pledge by the MSM, but this one won’t be. Joe Biden lied. Joe Biden lies.