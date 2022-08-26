Shelton’s latest attempt at being the number one Biden cheerleader sadly has left him off the varsity cheer squad, but keep trying, champ. His numbers are so fanciful one wonders where he got them. Could it be from Sata ... I mean the Biden administration?

Mr. Beach claims that the bill will raise $400 billion in tax revenue. Survey says? Wrong. According to the Joint Committee on Taxation (as nonpartisan as you can get) that analyzed this whopper, they expect this tax will result in $222 billion over the next 10 years. Shelton is only off by $178 billion, but who cares, what’s a $100 billion here and a $100 billion there?

