Looking back over my life, experience has proven time and time again the basic tenets that best enabled me to pursue my dreams and ambitions as an American. Service to God established the foundation upon which all other facets of my life have been built. Twenty-eight years of military service, including 18 months in Vietnam, made me fully appreciate our nation and the American way of life. 1300 combat flight hours in armed helicopters proved that God was my “Pilot in Command” when placing my faith and trust in Him. My wife and five children made the sacrifices to be with me during most of my career, including five years of overseas Army assignments. They passed through the “Iron Curtain” and East Germany to visit Berlin and witness the disparity between the “free” West and the deprived communist Warsaw Pact.
In order to secure my inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness, I pledge my sacred honor to continue to uphold and defend the following tenets that I have not only allowed me to pursue my beliefs but I believe make America great when adhered to.
- Freedom, peace and prosperity are the fruits of citizens who love truth and liberty.
- Upholding the supreme law of the land — The Constitution of the United States — which protects liberty and rights.
- Allowing free enterprise to flourish by encouraging wise stewardship of private property.
- Maintaining a strong military sufficient to deter aggression by foreign enemies; and enforce laws to protect peace, life, and property.
- “One Nation under God”, with freedom of religion to worship as my conscience dictates.
- Resisting the erosion of individual rights. Maintain the conviction that the state only has those rights given it by the people.
Gary L. Adams
Colonel, US Army (Ret)