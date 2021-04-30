Mr. Beck stated there had been a “66% increase in the last 10 years in education.” Thank goodness! Think back to why we had to increase. In 2008 the Idaho State Legislature changed the way of funding education. It worked when times were good, but we hit the financial crash and funding bottomed out. Every district struggled with cuts and creative ways to try and keep teachers. It was a difficult time.
Good people of Idaho stepped up and districts passed levies to do locally what they could to keep teachers in the classrooms. Then 2016 there was hope that Idaho would fund education as it should be. We had faith that the legislators were moving in the direction, where teachers would be able to pay their bills. A few years ago the career ladder was established and this made us think that good teachers could be retained.
2021 came with great hope, a COVID vaccine and schools back to normal. There has been more disappointment and division than ever in our state legislature. It seems the Freedom Foundation is the voice being listened to. Thanks to the strong men and women in office who have not been swayed by the “grade” they receive from the Freedom Foundation or vote according to the plus/minus rating on the bills being considered.
In March, our school district passed a supplement levy and plant facility levy by 73%. This is an indicator of the value placed on education.
Children are the number one resource of Idaho. Education is the tool that grows children. Teachers are the key for a good education. Our children need to be represented in our state government.
Julianne Hill
St. Anthony