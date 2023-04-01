The Idaho Capital Sun, an online “news” advocacy site, tries to sell itself as a straight news site. Even the most minor analysis indicates it is nothing close to delivering straight news. Instead, it focuses on all things left. Stories about the evil Republican Legislature and its lack of “investment” in education, Medicare expansion and any other government spending program abound. Sadly, some of our local news outlets source stories from the ICS, further giving credibility to nothing more than a liberal think tank in disguise.
A legitimate news site will have open commentary, such as found on these pages of the Post Register. The ICS has commentary, but it’s curated left-wing commentary. If a Republican commentator is found on those pages, it is the likes of the famous former “Republican” Jim Jones. Now there’s a conservative rascal. Curated commentary is not open commentary.
Another example is the lack of offering a comment section for the readers of this great journalistic site. East Idaho News, the Post Register and virtually every national news outlet that has an online presence offers this. Odd that the ICS does not. One would presume this is to keep out the non-left voices. This also serves to shield their “reporters” from public scrutiny and accountability on their site.
ICS knows who butters their bread, and censoring the news is exactly what they are being paid to do.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.