The editorial board for the Post Register recently wrote a column about the uptick in the movement by parents to ban books in schools and libraries. I applaud the Post Register editorial board for bringing attention to this issue. Banning books is wrong. Sensible local input for age-appropriate books for checkout or study should always be happening, but librarians tend to view any guidelines or restriction discussions as a movement to ban. Of course, we have parents who would like to ban anything they disagree with, but this shouldn't keep parents, teachers and librarians from having an open dialogue about managing this contentious issue.
I was, however, disappointed in what the Post Register didn't include in its column. The Post Register's slant on book banning concerned only the right with no mention of the left's newfound zeal for banning books they disagree with, like Dr. Seuss, "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Catcher in the Rye," the Holy Bible and "Huckleberry Finn."
Nor did conservatives form book-burning parties for J.K. Rowling's popular "Harry Potter" books due to disagreements with the author's position on trans women using women's facilities; the Post Register doesn't mention any of this. Yes, it's true book banning is a left and right problem.
Finally, any mention of book banning and censorship today should include the vast coordination between government and tech companies to ban, shadow ban and cancel any speech they don't like from social media platforms.