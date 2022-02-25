Why in the hell did Donald Trump endorse Janice McGeachin for governor? I have known Brad Little (my wife’s cousin) for 50 plus years, and his character and qualifications far exceed anything McGeachin has demonstrated.
The following says a lot:
— When asked to turn over records that were clearly public records in her possession, she refused. Then she heavily redacted them. Advised by the attorney general to turn over the records she refused, then retained private counsel. Now she thinks the taxpayers should pay her private attorney fees for her frivolous and foolish failure to comply with the law.
— A news organization sued her over her failure to release public records. A district judge fined her $750 and ordered her to pay the news organization’s attorney fees and turn over the public documents. Now she thinks the tax payers should pay the winning side's attorney fees ($29,000).
— The judge described McGeachin’s conduct as “frivolous." He addressed her arguments as “irrelevant," “misplaced," “remarkably baseless” and ”unreasonable."
— He noted McGeachin’s conduct was “deliberate and in bad faith,” was “primarily based on plainly inapplicable baseless exemptions” and “it appears to the court McGeachin would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public.”
Trump “badly” missed this one and ought to take a hard look to reconsider McGeachin's endorsement.