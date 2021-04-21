The front and back page of section A of April 14’s Post Register had synchronous messages although on different subjects. The last page declared, “Let fruits take the cake.” The front page declared, “Amid ‘race theory’ (elsewhere in the article also referred to as ‘critical race theory’) concerns, House kills budget for Idaho teachers.”
The front-page article proceeds to identify some of the fruits involved in the legislative mix. Apparently, two concoctions were stirred into the legislative cake: “critical race theory” and “social justice.” I read the whole article, including quotes from various legislators opposing funding on the basis of these, but nowhere did I find any definition or explication of these ideas that apparently persuaded a majority of the representatives to oppose the education funding measure.
Perhaps the highlight of the commentary by those opposing this education funding bill was Rep. Heather Scott’s reference to teachers teaching “this garbage of social justice.”
I am confused. Does Rep. Scott think teachers ought to teach social injustice?
G. Rich Andrus
Rexburg