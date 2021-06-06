Apparently, there will be no bipartisan commission to investigate the failed takeover of the U.S Capitol that occurred on Jan. 6. I cannot understand why Republicans in the U.S. Senate would not want to know the facts surrounding the attempted coup.
Only six Republicans joined the Democrats in the vote to bring that bill to the floor of the Senate — only six. This begs the question: If the other 44 Republicans have nothing to hide, why are they hiding it?
The bill would have allowed the Republicans to appoint five of the 10 members of the commission. The filibuster of this bill only accomplishes one thing: It gives Nancy Pelosi complete and total control over appointing a House committee to investigate. She will certainly appoint a committee with a Democratic majority.
I just wonder if the attack had been perpetrated by Black Lives Matter or Antifa if the Republicans would have had more interest in getting to the truth. I just wonder if there was complicity somewhere in the Republican Party. Having a bipartisan investigation would have put that theory to rest — or not.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot