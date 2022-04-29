Mike Simpson misleads readers in his mailers against opponent Bryan Smith.
First, Simpson was not endorsed by Trump in this primary race.
Second, Smith isn’t the bad guy Simpson makes him out to be.
A case in point is Simpson’s mailer claiming Smith sued retired Blackfoot policeman Greg Austin for $36 and then refused to accept his payment.
Here are the facts:
Austin had an unpaid balance of $34.87 in November 2012, and the balance was assigned to Medical Recovery Services in July 2013.
MRS sent letters requesting payment and attempted to telephone Austin.
Federal case law requires that collection agencies not discriminate based on debt amounts and that if they sue for large unpaid balances, they must also sue on some smaller ones.
MRS filed a complaint Sept. 24, 2013, seeking payment of the principal interest of $2.60, court fees and attorney’s fees of $446 — the law firm’s standard rate.
After receiving the complaint, Austin called attorney Bryan Zollinger, a colleague of Bryan Smith, and Zollinger agreed to settle the matter for four monthly payments of $118.69.
“Apparently, Austin changed his mind,” Zollinger said. “He filed an ‘answer,’ wherein he admitted owing $34.87.
“On March 10, 2014, I asked Austin to call my office with an offer to settle. He called and offered $35, which I accepted. The case was dismissed.
“Bryan Smith didn’t sue Austin or refuse his payment.”
Mike Simpson not only wants to breach dams in Idaho but also misrepresent his opponent.
Elaine King
Sugar City
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.