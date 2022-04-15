— He follows the rule of law and votes accordingly.
— He stands on principle, even when unpopular.
I’ve been surprised how many “conservatives” in Idaho aren’t really conservative but are actually moderates or liberals.
Ron is a true conservative, unswayed by special interest groups or the establishment.
He is also respectful and civil, even when others are rude to him.
He doesn’t talk in platitudes but is clear, accurate and specific.
And the guy is the most hard-working statesman I know.
Nate votes no when bills are unconstitutional, unsound or unwise. He thoughtfully considers proposals, seeking to determine legality, propriety and effect.
Circumspect and vigilant, he’s thorough, not superficial. He gives good reasons why he votes as he does.
I don’t agree with every position Ron takes, but I agree with most of them.
He’s like other solid conservatives, such as Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Raul Labrador, Bryan Smith, Jason Drollinger and Karey Hanks, whose focus centers on the law, the people and limited government — not on appeasing big corporations and growing government.
It’s interesting how some politicians, or their supporters or the liberal media misrepresent their opponents. For example, contrary to misinformation, Nate fully supports educators and the police.
I guess I’m voting for Ron Nate for more than three reasons.