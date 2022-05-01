Idaho’s future depends on water. Britt (Raybould) has carried bills to secure Idaho’s water while in the Legislature, with different stakeholders resolving their concerns and protecting this critical resource. These bills include ensuring Idaho’s Department of Environmental Quality will manage Idaho’s water rather than allowing Uncle Sam’s Environmental Protection Agency to “lead Idahoans to water, but not let us drink.” While in the Legislature, Ron Nate has voted six times to defund Idaho’s DEQ budget. To my mind, Nate voted to surrender Idaho's sovereign authority and let the federal government manage Idaho's water. We need Britt’s leadership and water knowledge.
In 2016, when asked about Nate’s secret recording of a conversation with colleague Brent Hill, Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, said if Nate did record a conversation with Hill, it will undermine his effectiveness as a lawmaker: “In the event that the allegations are true … then that House member has a very serious credibility problem with all of his legislative colleagues, especially with the Idaho Senate. I am doubtful that that legislator will have any influence for some time to come in the Idaho Senate." From the Post Register, June 14, 2016.
Recently Bruce King listed several reasons why he is voting for Ron Nate. Among them: “honest/statesman," “principled” and “true conservative."
Among those reasons, not one about Idaho’s water. Do we, the people of Madison County, really need another “true conservative” the likes of Janice MeGeachin, who is unable or unwilling to balance her own department’s budget?