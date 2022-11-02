Of course I’m going to vote for the District 91 school bond. Yes, it’s a lot of money, but public schools are essential for most families. Schools are expensive, and our tired buildings do not provide a quality environment for children. I’ll pay more taxes since I was raised with the ethic that education is vitally important. I do not have children or grandchildren in Idaho schools, but I’ll support new facilities for others’ children.
In 1960, I attended O.E. Bell until ninth grade, with split sessions in eighth and ninth grade as Clair E. Gale was being built. In 1964, I entered Idaho Falls High School as a sophomore. The halls of Idaho Falls were jammed, and my senior class of 1966 graduated close to 600 students. In 1967 and '68, the high school had split sessions until Skyline was completed. Having two sessions made sense for student safety.
Apparently, a few voters feel the 2022 concept of split sessions is a threat. How convenient to ascribe the solution to overcrowded schools as a threat. It’s popular to blame those who do not agree with us as threatening or in a negative light. Perhaps those voting against this much-needed bond should admit that public education is not important and sending kids to old, outdated schools is good enough. It’s not enough in my opinion, but what the heck? Maybe our kids don’t deserve the best public schools. I disagree and will vote yes to fund the bond.
