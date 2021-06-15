During the 1950s nobody favored socialism. Our parents compared it to Nazism and communism as a police state.
The left favored progressive government. That type is government control of basic human needs, requiring a 50% tax rate, as done in Scandinavia. (They also have a thriving capitalist economy on the side.)
With increasing government programs beginning in the 1950s, the socialists jumped in with the hope of total government control. Young people confuse socialism and progressivism.
David C. Koelsch
Idaho Falls