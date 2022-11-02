The Journal of Science recently published research conducted by Cornell University and an international team of scientists that indicates that songbird populations in the United States have declined by nearly 40% since 1970. That scale of loss is unlike anything recorded in modern natural history and is likely to accelerate more rapidly than we can now comprehend and without fully understanding its consequences.

It is beyond belief that a modern civilized society would allow that vast destruction of something so precious and beautiful. This genocide in nature is mostly human-induced through the destruction of habitat, the use of pesticides and through the creation of infrastructure especially destructive to birds.

