The Journal of Science recently published research conducted by Cornell University and an international team of scientists that indicates that songbird populations in the United States have declined by nearly 40% since 1970. That scale of loss is unlike anything recorded in modern natural history and is likely to accelerate more rapidly than we can now comprehend and without fully understanding its consequences.
It is beyond belief that a modern civilized society would allow that vast destruction of something so precious and beautiful. This genocide in nature is mostly human-induced through the destruction of habitat, the use of pesticides and through the creation of infrastructure especially destructive to birds.
Research published by the American Bird Conservancy estimated that wind turbines may kill as many as 1 million birds annually in the United States. That grim statistic should cause us to oppose the proposed construction of up to 115 new higher wind turbines west of Idaho Falls until they can be made safe for bird traffic. The mitigation of other negative aspects of the project, too numerous to list here, should also be required while at the same time advancing nuclear solutions to our energy crises.
America desperately needs new leaders more passionate about conservation, someone like Theodore Roosevelt who inspired our entire nation to support now iconic conservation projects in the last century.
There is always hope as evidenced by our success in saving the American bald eagle from extinction.
