Yellowstone National Park is built around the infrastructure of cars. In the last two years, $100 million has been spent on transportation infrastructure.
Yellowstone doesn’t have to be car-centric, though.
With the recent destruction of so many roads and years of repairs to come, now is the opportunity to rebuild something better. Better for people, better for the park and better for the world.
We don’t have to look far to see examples of national parks that have embraced a private-vehicles-second mentality. Denali National Park (with a few exceptions) doesn't allow private cars past mile 15 of its main road. Teton National Park has 15 miles of multi-use paved biking paths. And Lassen Volcanic National Park has its Hike and Bike the Highway where for several months the snow-cleared roads are accessible to bikers and hikers but not cars.
As the energy transition continues, uncommon natural disasters become increasingly common and visitation to parks continues to soar, we will see changes to our parks. Deciding now to embrace lower-impact and lower-cost alternatives to car-centric public lands is imperative.
As Yellowstone rebuilds, it should rebuild not with the intent to increase the number of cars that can drive its roads. It should rebuild with the idea that each year it will see millions traveling inside its borders without a private car.