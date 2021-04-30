It’s time to end the debate over the Keystone Pipeline Project, but there are a few final points to be made.
OK, Joe and Ann Delmastro, I’ll give you brief direct responses point-by-point:
— As a retired broadcaster, it’s the numbers game that you continue to play. A TV or radio station could be dead last in ratings, but yet shrewd sales department bluffers manipulate figures to make them appear that they are number one in their market, and that’s what you’re doing with misguided stats.
— “Dangerous environmental impacts” you claim. Environmental Impact Statement studies assure decent pollution control. I have nine grandchildren. I want to leave them with a clean world.
— Oil pipelines have proven to be reliable, and when an accident happens, it’s quickly cleaned up with very little, if any, seepage into the ground. Damage to our water supply is not likely to happen.
— Indian treaty rights is a good point. The pipeline should be routed around sensitive sacred Native American land, even if it costs a few more million dollars.
— Some corporations cleverly avoid paying taxes. Both Republican and Democratic administrations have to deal with that situation. Corporate accountants play the numbers game with the IRS.
— Let’s fix our infrastructure. Sadly only a fraction of money proposed by the current administration will actually be used for much-needed, critical repairs of our bridges and other structures.
The Biden deception is a tragedy where future generations will be stuck with the cost of huge irresponsible, wasteful spending by today’s Democrats.
Bob Ziel
Rigby